Tim Howard re-lives Landon Donovan’s legendary World Cup goal | FOX SOCCER

Video Details

Former USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard re-lives the team’s classic game vs. Algeria in the 2010 World Cup Group Stage where he watched Landon Donovan put in the winning goal in the 90+1’ to send the team to the knockout round. He and Landon Donovan discuss some never-before-heard moments from the historic match.

