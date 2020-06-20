Leverkusen fall to Hertha Berlin 2-0 hurting chances for Champions League qualification
Video Details
Bayer 04 Leverkusen stunned by Hertha Berlin 2-0 and slip to 5th place in the Bundesliga standings. Leverkusen’s Champions League hopes are now out of their hands. They need a win and some help heading into the final week of play. Hertha Berlin picks up three points and is safely in the running to play in next year’s top flight.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.