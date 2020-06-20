Leverkusen fall to Hertha Berlin 2-0 hurting chances for Champions League qualification

Bayer 04 Leverkusen stunned by Hertha Berlin 2-0 and slip to 5th place in the Bundesliga standings. Leverkusen’s Champions League hopes are now out of their hands. They need a win and some help heading into the final week of play. Hertha Berlin picks up three points and is safely in the running to play in next year’s top flight.

