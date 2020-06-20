Frankfurt denied top-seven Bundesliga finish with draw vs. Köln 1-1 | FOX SOCCER

Had Frankfurt defeated Köln on Saturday, they would have stood an outside chance at cracking the top seven in the Bundesliga, thus giving them a shot at a Europa League berth. However, their 1-1 draw vs. Köln guaranteed they can finish no higher than eighth in the league table.

