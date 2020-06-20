Düsseldorf guaranteed bottom three after 1-1 draw vs. Augsburg | FOX SOCCER
Following Mainz's win and Düsseldorf's draw on Saturday, Flingeraner will at best be able to stave off relegation via relegation playoff. Just one point clear of Werder Bremen, they still face the possibility of outright relegation. Rouwen Hennings scored their lone goal while Augsburg's Florian Niederlechner scored their only tally.
