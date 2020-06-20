Robert Lewandowski’s two goals lead Bayern Munich past SC Freiburg 3-1 | FOX SOCCER

Video Details

Robert Lewandowski scored twice during the game, pushing his season total up to 33, the most ever in a Bundesliga season for a non-German player. Bayern had previously clinched their 8th straight Bundesliga title, and looks in top form as the regular season winds down. Meanwhile, the loss for Freiburg spells the end of their hopes at a Europa League berth.

