Robert Lewandowski’s two goals lead Bayern Munich past SC Freiburg 3-1 | FOX SOCCER
Video Details
Robert Lewandowski scored twice during the game, pushing his season total up to 33, the most ever in a Bundesliga season for a non-German player. Bayern had previously clinched their 8th straight Bundesliga title, and looks in top form as the regular season winds down. Meanwhile, the loss for Freiburg spells the end of their hopes at a Europa League berth.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.