Hoffenheim beats Augsburg 3-1 behind two goals from Moanes Dabour

Moanes Dabour netted two goals in the span of three minutes, helping TSG Hoffenheim earn all three points as they defeated FC Augsburg. With the win, Hoffenheim moves in front of SC Freiburg for the final Europa League position with two games remaining.

