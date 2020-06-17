Leverkusen jumps back into Champions League qualification with convincing win over FC Köln
Bayer 04 Leverkusen defeats FC Köln to remain in Champions League contention on match-day 32. Leverkusen had offensive contributions from three different scorers in the win. Meanwhile, FC Köln remains six points out of the relegation conversation.
