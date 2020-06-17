Düsseldorf stuns Leipzig with two goals in final minutes to save season

Down 2-0 in the 87th minute, Fortuna Düsseldorf somehow managed to score twice before full time, once on a Steven Skrzybski 87th-minute score and again on an Andre Hoffmann goal in added time. The 2-2 draw salvaged Düsseldorf’s chances of staving off relegation.

