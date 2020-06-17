Sven Bender puts Leverkusen up early with eighth career Bundesliga goal

On a cross into a crowd of would-be goal scorers, Sven Bender got his foot on the ball and re-directed it to the back of the net. The 7th-minute goal gave Leverkusen a much-needed 1-0 lead over FC Köln as it looks to climb into a top-4 spot in the Bundesliga standings.

