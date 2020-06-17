Sven Bender puts Leverkusen up early with eighth career Bundesliga goal
Video Details
On a cross into a crowd of would-be goal scorers, Sven Bender got his foot on the ball and re-directed it to the back of the net. The 7th-minute goal gave Leverkusen a much-needed 1-0 lead over FC Köln as it looks to climb into a top-4 spot in the Bundesliga standings.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.