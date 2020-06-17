Weston McKennie helps Schalke claw within one with crafty header

With Schalke down and out, trailing 2-0 in the second half vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, Weston McKennie struck for his fourth goal of the season, a header in the 59th minute. That cut the lead to 2-1 as the USMNT star tried to help his team be able to at least salvage a draw.

