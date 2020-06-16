Freiburg beats Hertha Berlin 2-1, earns crucial 3 points in Europa League bid | FOX SOCCER

Video Details

Nils Petersen had an excellent take away and goal in the 71st minute to put Freiburg on top over Hertha Berlin for good, 2-1. Vincenzo Grifo first put Freiburg on the board with an outstanding free kick strike in the 61st minute for his fourth goal of the season.

More Videos »