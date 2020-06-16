Lewandowski’s goal earns Bayern Munich 8th straight Bundesliga title, beats Werder 1-0
Video Details
With a league title on the line, Robert Lewandowski netted the game's only goal in the 43rd minute. Bayern Munich clinched their 8th straight Bundesliga title and looks for another deep run in Champions League.
