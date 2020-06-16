Mönchengladbach earns crucial 3-0 win over Wolfsburg despite missing key stars
As the top-4 race heats up in the Bundesliga, Borussia Mönchengladbach needed three points against Wolfsburg to stay in the race with fourth-place Leverkusen. Despite missing three of their top five scorers, Gladbach got goals from Jonas Hofmann (2) and Lars Stindl to pace them in a dominant win over Wolfsburg.
