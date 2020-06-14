FC Augsburg secures crucial points vs FSV Mainz in race to stave off relegation
FC Augsburg defeats FSV Mainz securing three points in the race to stave off relegation. Augsburg’s Florian Niederlechner scored the games only goal in the opening minute of play. Mainz will face one of the Bundesliga’s top teams, Dortmund, next Wednesday.
