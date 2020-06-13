Bayern Munich on verge of title as they defeat Monchengladbach 2-1 on Goretzka’s late winner

Bayern Munich faced Borusisa Monchengladbach without two key players, Robert Lewndowski and Thomas Muller. Bayern came away with the 2-1 victory at home against Monchengladbach on Matchday 31 in a gripping encounter at the Allianz Arena.

