Goretzka’s late winner vs. Mönchengladbach moves Bayern one win from title
Video Details
Leon Goretzka scored in the 86th minute to break a 1-1 tie and give Bayern Munich a 2-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach. It gave Bayern its 10th straight win and moved them within one win of a record eighth straight Bundesliga title.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.