Goretzka’s late winner vs. Mönchengladbach moves Bayern one win from title

Video Details

Leon Goretzka scored in the 86th minute to break a 1-1 tie and give Bayern Munich a 2-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach. It gave Bayern its 10th straight win and moved them within one win of a record eighth straight Bundesliga title.

