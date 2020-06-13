19-year-old Joshua Zirkzee puts Bayern up 1-0 over Mönchengladbach
Video Details
In an action-packed first half, Bayern Munich was finally able to break through against Mönchengladbach thanks to a strike at an open goal from Joshua Zirkzee. The teenager was featured in the starting 11 thanks to stars Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller being out due to yellow cards.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.