19-year-old Joshua Zirkzee puts Bayern up 1-0 over Mönchengladbach

In an action-packed first half, Bayern Munich was finally able to break through against Mönchengladbach thanks to a strike at an open goal from Joshua Zirkzee. The teenager was featured in the starting 11 thanks to stars Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller being out due to yellow cards.

