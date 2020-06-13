Freiburg erases 2-goal deficit to earn draw vs Wolfsburg, stays alive for Europa

Video Details

After falling behind 2-nil early, SC Freiburg got a late first-half goal from Lucas Höler and a tying goal 17 seconds into the 2nd half from Roland Sallai to earn the draw. With the one point for each side, they both still have hopes of a Europa League berth.

