Freiburg erases 2-goal deficit to earn draw vs Wolfsburg, stays alive for Europa
After falling behind 2-nil early, SC Freiburg got a late first-half goal from Lucas Höler and a tying goal 17 seconds into the 2nd half from Roland Sallai to earn the draw. With the one point for each side, they both still have hopes of a Europa League berth.
