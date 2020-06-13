Lucas Höler nets late first-half goal to bring Freiburg within a goal vs Wolfsburg
Video Details
With SC Freiburg in need of a win, Lucas Höler scored late in the first half vs Wolfsburg, cutting the deficit in half at 2-1 heading into halftime.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.