Köln, Augsburg save fireworks for final moments in 1-1 draw in relegation fight

Neither Köln nor Augsburg found the back of the net in the first 84 minutes of their match, but then Anthony Modeste gave Köln a 1-0 lead in the 85th minute and Philipp Max provided an Augsburg equalizer three minutes later. The one point was pivotal for each team as neither is yet completely clear of relegation.

