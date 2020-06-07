Köln, Augsburg save fireworks for final moments in 1-1 draw in relegation fight
Video Details
Neither Köln nor Augsburg found the back of the net in the first 84 minutes of their match, but then Anthony Modeste gave Köln a 1-0 lead in the 85th minute and Philipp Max provided an Augsburg equalizer three minutes later. The one point was pivotal for each team as neither is yet completely clear of relegation.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.