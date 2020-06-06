Hoffenheim draws with Düsseldorf, 2-2, hurts Europa League chances | FOX SOCCER
Hoffenheim missed an opportunity to place themselves firmly into position for a Europa League berth, drawing 2-2 with bottom feeder Fortuna Düsseldorf. Hoffenheim defender Benjamin Hübner picked up a red card in the ninth minute and was sent off, leaving Hoffenheim with 10 men.
