FSV Mainz blanks Frankfurt 2-0, helping stave off relegation with the win
Video Details
FSV Mainz help stave off relegation with key, late-season win over Frankfurt. Moussa Niakhate and Kunde Malong pick up the goals for Mainz. Meanwhile, Frankfort hurts their chances at qualifying for Europa League.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.