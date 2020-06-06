Bayern thumps Leverkusen 4-2, but lose Lewandowski, Müller for next match
After a slow start, Bayern Munich's offensive attack was relentless against Leverkusen, netting four unanswered goals before conceding a late one. Thomas Müller connected with Robert Lewandowski on the team's final goal, but each star player picked up a yellow card in the match, forcing them to miss their upcoming game with Mönchengladbach. Lewandowski's goal was his 44th overall this season, setting a new career high.
