Video Details

After a slow start, Bayern Munich's offensive attack was relentless against Leverkusen, netting four unanswered goals before conceding a late one. Thomas Müller connected with Robert Lewandowski on the team's final goal, but each star player picked up a yellow card in the match, forcing them to miss their upcoming game with Mönchengladbach. Lewandowski's goal was his 44th overall this season, setting a new career high.