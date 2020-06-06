Bayern Munich pulls in front of Leverkusen with Leon Goretzka goal | FOX SOCCER
Video Details
With the game tied 1-1, Leon Goretzka scored to put Bayern Munich ahead of Leverkusen in the 42nd minute. Bayern would go on to score in stoppage time at the end of the half as well and take a 3-1 lead into the break.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.