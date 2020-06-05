Borussia Mönchengladbach stunned by SC Freiburg 1-0, suffers setback in race to Champions League

Borussia Mönchengladbach upset by SC Freiburg in a key, late-season match. Nils Peterson header gives SC Freiburg a critical three points while handing Mönchengladbach a devastating loss. With the win, Freiburg pulls within a point of 6th place in the Bundesliga standings, and a potential berth in Europa League.

