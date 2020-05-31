Marcus Thuram, Mönchengladbach crush Union Berlin 4-1 | FOX SOCCER

Mönchengladbach got a couple goals from Marcus Thuram, along with tallies from Florian Neuhaus and Alassane Plea to put away Union Berlin. With the win, Mönchengladbach jumps to 3rd in the Bundesliga table, with their sights firmly set on a Champions League berth.

