Hertha Berlin puts away Augsburg with a Krzysztof Piątek goal in the 90th minute, 2-0
- Bundesliga
- FC Augsburg
- germany
- Germany
- Germany
- Hertha BSC Berlin
- Javairo Dilrosun
- Krzysztof Piatek
- Serie A
- soccer
-
A Javairo Dilrosun goal in the 23rd minute put Hertha Berlin up early and they never looked back, despite a furious charge late by FC Augsburg. Berlin held on for the clean sheet, adding a late goal by Krzysztof Piątek to put a cap on the 2-0 victory.
