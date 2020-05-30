Hertha Berlin puts away Augsburg with a Krzysztof Piątek goal in the 90th minute, 2-0

A Javairo Dilrosun goal in the 23rd minute put Hertha Berlin up early and they never looked back, despite a furious charge late by FC Augsburg. Berlin held on for the clean sheet, adding a late goal by Krzysztof Piątek to put a cap on the 2-0 victory.

