1899 Hoffenheim, Mainz battle for 90 minutes, Ihlas Bebou’s strike is the difference for Hoffenheim
In the 29th Match Day of the Bundesliga, 1899 Hoffenheim was out for revenge against a Mainz side they lost to earlier this season. In the first half, Ihlas Bebou’s strike is the difference for Hoffenheim. Mainz is now in danger of relegation.
