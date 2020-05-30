1899 Hoffenheim, Mainz battle for 90 minutes, Ihlas Bebou’s strike is the difference for Hoffenheim

In the 29th Match Day of the Bundesliga, 1899 Hoffenheim was out for revenge against a Mainz side they lost to earlier this season. In the first half, Ihlas Bebou’s strike is the difference for Hoffenheim. Mainz is now in danger of relegation.

