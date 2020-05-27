Hoffenheim’s rising star Christoph Baumgartner has two goals in win over FC Koln | FOX SOCCER
Video Details
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim got a stellar performance from the young star Christoph Baumgartner with two goals in their victory over 1. FC Koln. With the win, Hoffenheim pulls within striking distance of a Europa League birth.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.