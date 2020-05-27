Kenan Karaman header gives Dusseldorf an important 2-1 win over FC Schalke 04

Video Details

FC Schalke 04 battled hard against Dusseldorf but allowed two goals within 10 minutes. Kenan Karaman got behind the entire Schalke team and headed in the go-ahead goal to give Dusseldorf the 2-1 victory. Schalke extends its winless streak to nine games while Dusseldorf looks to climb away from potential relegation.

