Kenan Karaman header gives Dusseldorf an important 2-1 win over FC Schalke 04
Video Details
FC Schalke 04 battled hard against Dusseldorf but allowed two goals within 10 minutes. Kenan Karaman got behind the entire Schalke team and headed in the go-ahead goal to give Dusseldorf the 2-1 victory. Schalke extends its winless streak to nine games while Dusseldorf looks to climb away from potential relegation.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.