Kai Havertz scores twice to push Bayer Leverkusen past Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-1

Sven Bender sealed the victory for Bayer Leverkusen by drilling a header to the back of the net in the 81st minute to put his team up for good, 3-1. Kai Havertz scored the first two for Leverkusen, while Marcus Thuram scored the lone goal for Mönchengladbach with a fantastic one-time strike in the 52nd minute.

