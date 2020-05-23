Kai Havertz scores twice to push Bayer Leverkusen past Borussia Mönchengladbach 3-1
Sven Bender sealed the victory for Bayer Leverkusen by drilling a header to the back of the net in the 81st minute to put his team up for good, 3-1. Kai Havertz scored the first two for Leverkusen, while Marcus Thuram scored the lone goal for Mönchengladbach with a fantastic one-time strike in the 52nd minute.
