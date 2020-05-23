Werder Bremen blanks SC Freiburg 1-0, boosts status in relegation fight
Video Details
Leonardo Bittencourt buried a 19th minute goal to give Werder Bremen all it needed against SC Freiburg, despite having fewer high-percentage chances. SC Freiburg’s 89th minute equalizer was called back for offsides. Bremen is one of the longest standing teams in Bundesliga, but is in serious danger of relegation this season. The win on Saturday gives them a chance at avoiding that fate.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.