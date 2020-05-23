Werder Bremen blanks SC Freiburg 1-0, boosts status in relegation fight

Leonardo Bittencourt buried a 19th minute goal to give Werder Bremen all it needed against SC Freiburg, despite having fewer high-percentage chances. SC Freiburg’s 89th minute equalizer was called back for offsides. Bremen is one of the longest standing teams in Bundesliga, but is in serious danger of relegation this season. The win on Saturday gives them a chance at avoiding that fate.

