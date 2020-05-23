Bayer Leverkusen jumps in front of Monchengladbach early | FOX SOCCER
Kai Havertz put Leverkusen in front of Monchengladbach 1-0 in the first half. This is a crucial game for both sides as they try to earn a spot in the Champions League.
