FC Koln blow two-goal lead at home against FSV Mainz 05

FC Koln looked like they had another home victory after establishing a 2-0 lead early in the match but FSV Mainz 05 sparked a comeback and drew with Koln. Pierre Kunde cut through the Koln back line to make it 2-2 in the 72nd minute on Sunday behind closed doors.

