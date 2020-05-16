Fortuna Düsseldorf hits the post 3 times but can’t net a goal in a 0-0 draw vs. Paderborn

In the Bundesliga's much awaited return to action, Fortuna Düsseldorf was unable to put away Paderborn, despite hitting shots off the goal post three different times, twice by striker Valon Berisha. The game ended in a 0-0 draw, keeping both clubs in the bottom three of the Bundesliga standings.

