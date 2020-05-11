Gio Reyna shares his thoughts on Bundesliga’s season resuming, his USMNT future

17-year-old phenom Gio Reyna chatted with FOX's Rob Stone, Alexi Lalas, and Stu Holden about his club Borussia Dortmund returning to Bundesliga action. He also discussed what he sees as his future with USMNT.

