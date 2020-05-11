USMNT will ‘100 percent, absolutely’ have to adjust in-game philosophy — Gregg Berhalter
Gregg Berhalter, head coach of USMNT, said the team will have to continue to tinker with its in-game philosophy as World Cup qualifying approaches. He spoke with the FOX Indoor Soccer crew about that as well as some intriguing young prospects the team is looking at.
