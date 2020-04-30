Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher: Reds will be named champs in some way | Indoor Soccer | FOX SOCCER
Video Details
Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher joins Rob Stone, Stu Holden and Alexi Lalas to discuss Liverpool’s hope of claiming their first Premier League title, what he envisions for the future of the game and much more in this episode of Indoor Soccer.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.