Marcos Alonso on how Christian Pulisic is fitting in with Chelsea
Video Details
Chelsea left back and Spanish soccer superstar Marcos Alonso talks with Stu Holden about how he's been staying in shape during lock down, when he expects the season to return, and how his new American teammate Christian Pulisic is fitting in.
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.