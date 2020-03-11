Olimpia stuns the Montreal Impact in the CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinal match | FOX SOCCER

C.D. Olimpia beat the Montreal Impact 2-1 in their CONCACAF Champions League Quarterfinal match. Saphir Taider blasted an unbelievable goal to bring the Impact within one goal, but a controversial hand ball call was reversed late in the match, which took a chance for the Impact to garner a draw.

