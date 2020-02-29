Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim nearly pushed to match abandonment due to offensive fan banner
In the midst of a 6-0 Bayern Munich win over Hoffenheim, a fan banner in the Bayern section was unfurled, which was offensive to Hoffenheim owner Dietmar Hopp. Teams were cleared off the field and match abandonment seemed to be on the table before the teams re-took the field and dribbled out the last 10 minutes of the match.
