Goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán’s wild goal sends Tigres to Concacaf Champions League quarters
In the closing seconds, playing in his team's offensive third, Tigres goalkeeper Nahuel Guzmán netted a goal via header and his team went crazy as it celebrated a trip to the Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals.
