Leo Vangioni scores goal of his life to give Monterrey lead in FIFA Club World Cup quarters
Video Details
Monterrey's Leo Vangioni fired a strike that was buried in the top right, which gave his team a 1-0 lead in the FIFA Club World Cup tournament. It's an instant Goal of the Year candidate.
