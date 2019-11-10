Eintracht Frankfurt captain David Abraham takes out Freiburg manager WWE style
Eintracht Frankfurt captain David Abraham was sent off in their 1-0 defeat to Freiburg on Sunday after he deliberately shouldered manager Christian Streich to the ground.
