Alexi Lalas: Christian Pulisic is like a young Luke Skywalker
Video Details
Alexi Lalas breaks down Christian Pulisic’s early struggles at Chelsea and his future potential on the State of the Union Podcast.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618