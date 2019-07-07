Women’s World Cup NOW™: Aaron & Karina’s closing thoughts on USWNT title run
Video Details
The United States players provided inspiration on and off the pitch to millions back home. Aaron West and Karina LeBlanc wrap Women's World Cup NOW™ by looking at the legacy these women will leave and the impact they'll have on the future of American women's soccer.
