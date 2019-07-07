Women’s World Cup NOW™: What’s behind the emotion from USWNT players
Video Details
Alex Morgan was visibly emotional on the pitch and after the match at the Women's World Cup Final while Crystal Dunn has grown as a player to be one of the most important players on the team during the championship run. Aaron West and Karina LeBlanc explain what's behind all the team's emotion.
