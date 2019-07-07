Watch fans across the country react to both USWNT goals in the FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Final
Video Details
The United States scored two goals in the second half of the Women's World Cup Final to clinch the title for the second straight time. Fan reactions from watch parties across the country, including New York City, Chicago, Kansas City, and St. Louis.
