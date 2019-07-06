Women’s World Cup NOW™: Which USWNT player will make history on Sunday?
Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath, and Carli Lloyd all have a chance to become the first player ever to score a goal in two separate Women's World Cup Finals. Which, if any, will pull it off?
