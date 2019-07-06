Martin Rogers behind-the-scenes with the Netherlands one day from Women’s World Cup Final
Video Details
Martin Rogers gives a report from Lyon one day ahead of the Women's World Cup Final between the United States and the Netherlands. Many of the Dutch players grew up watching the USWNT, but now must defeat them to win it all.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618